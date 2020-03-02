Family Promise of Aiken County has received commitments from four church congregations, but more are required to make its efforts to assist homeless families viable.
“The ideal number is 13,” said the organization’s president, Bette Ross, during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting Monday at Newberry Hall. “We need nine to start, and once you get six, that’s a very magic number because you know you are going to make it when you have six.”
Founded in the 1980s, Family Promise is based in Summit, New Jersey. There are more than 200 affiliates, including one in Augusta.
The plan to establish a Family Promise affiliate in Aiken County was announced early in 2019.
In addition to church congregations, organizations, colleges and other schools that have the necessary facilities can serve as Family Promise hosts. The families being served spend one week at a time at each location.
If there are 13 sites, “you only have to host once a quarter (during a calendar year),” Ross said.
Family Promise provides the transportation for families as well as beds and other furniture that it transports to the host sites.
The hosts provide meals along with shelter at night.
Family Promise of Aiken County plans to have a day center where families will spend their time – from early in the morning until late afternoon – when the adults aren’t working and the children aren’t attending school.
“They return in the evening (to a host site) about 5:30 p.m.,” Ross said. “You give them food and fellowship, and the lights go out about 9:30 p.m.”
Plans locally call for the day center to be located in Aiken. Host sites need to be within a 30-minute drive of the day center, Ross said.
According to Aiken County Public School District figures, 424 students experienced homelessness during the 2018-2019 school year, Ross reported.
As of last week, 290 students had been identified as experiencing homelessness during the 2019-2020 school year.
“We know they (the numbers) are underreported,” Ross said.
The McKinney-Vento Homelessness Assistance Act identifies homeless individuals as those who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence, Ross said.
In addition to Ross, the Rev. Dr. Brian Coulter of First Presbyterian Church in Aiken and Gina Beck, Family Promise’s regional director for the South, also spoke during the Rotary Club meeting about Family Promise.
For more information, visit the Family Promise of Aiken County Facebook page.