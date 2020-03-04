A month after learning of his death, the family of Jeremiah Duncan, a murdered University of South Carolina Aiken student, are working to keep his memory alive by starting a scholarship foundation in his name.
The Jeremiah Sports Foundation Inc. seeks to create a grant scholarship that will be given out to deserving young men and women across the two-state region.
Jeremiah's mother, Judy, and older bother, Maurice, have already filed paper work for the foundation and are beginning to fully develop the scholarship.
"Jeremiah was a very determined young man," Judy said. He was a man that never quit and never gave up. I want to honor him in this way through creating the Jeremiah Sports Foundation. It helps us, as a family, to continue his memory, his legacy and the love and support he showed many other boys and girls."
Jeremiah, 20, of Beech Island was pronounced dead the morning of Feb. 4 after being found by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office in a parked car with a gunshot wound to the head.
The Sheriff's Office classified the case as a homicide and are continuing to investigate.
No suspects have been name by the Sheriff's Office.
Hundreds of residents gathered at USC Aiken's campus on Feb.5 for a candle light vigil to mourn his death and pay tribute to his life.
Duncan was a graduate of Silver Bluff High School where he was a was a multi-sport athlete.
He was a sophomore communications major at USC Aiken.
In addition to starting the foundation, Judy hopes to lead discussions within the community to educate youth about the dangers of gun violence.
"This has been one of the most difficult times in my life because no mother or parent ever expects to receive news that their child has been killed," Judy said. "Especially due to senseless gun violence."
The Duncan family is working toward creating a website and flyers for the scholarship foundation.
The foundation is seeking donations from the community that can be made at any First National Bank or through PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/JDsportsfoundation.
"I believe that starting the foundation has helped us get through our grieving," Judy said. "I draw strength in that, and I draw strength from the community and the love they shared with Jeremiah."
The Sheriff's Office is still investigating Jeremiah's death and encourages anyone with information related this case to contact their office at 803-642-1761.
Anonymous information can be provided through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.