The family of a Graniteville woman and her 1-year-old son who were killed in a shooting Tuesday night are seeking donations for funeral and recovery expenses.
On Tuesday night, The Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to 105 Kalmia Apartments Drive for a shots fired call. They found Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
First responders also found Jackson's 1-year-old son, Elijah, shot.
The child was taken to a hospital in Augusta for emergency medical treatment where he later died.
The initial investigation has led the Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting is gang related and that the Jacksons were not the intended target.
Shakela L. Wallace, who said she is Jackson's sister, created a GoFundMe account to raise money for the victims' funeral expenses and funds to help her mother and siblings recover.
"My sister Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son Elijah were shot to death in their home," Wallace said in a GoFundMe statement. "We wish we had answers but we don’t. We don’t know how we are going to pay for things yet, it’s all so overwhelming!"
The Sheriff's Office released footage of the shooting Wednesday morning.
Three people can be seen running past a neighbor's Ring camera and the sound of gunshots can be heard.
The three, wearing jackets and hooded sweatshirts, eventually dart off-screen.
In the GoFundMe post, Wallace said the home involved in the shooting was Jackson's mother's home.
Jackson's mother and two other other siblings were in the apartment when the shooting occurred, Wallace said in a GoFundMe statement.
"My mom and siblings need some of their belongings but none of us have the courage to go in and gather all the things they need," Wallace said in a GoFundMe statement. "Any amount will help us right now, any assistance in other ways please dm me. It’s hard to tell what all we’ll need! Thank you for all your kind word and prayers for our family. They have not gone unnoticed. Please send up a prayer for my mom and two of my little brothers who were also in the downstairs area and saw all this happen! We just really need all the support and prayers we can get!"
The Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the S.C Law Enforcement Division, are still investigating the incident.
The three suspects involved in this incident are described as three black males, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Each of the suspects appear to be between 5-feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches in height, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about the shootings is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Donations can be made to the Jackson family by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-cost-for-mother-and-1-year-old-son.