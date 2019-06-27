Family Dollar in Wagener is holding its grand reopening July 6. The store has undergone renovations.
A press release from the store states that the renovated store will have $1 Dollar Tree items, more freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, beauty, essentials, household products and seasonal items.
The grand reopening will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 6, and will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family fun. The first 50 customers will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
"Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Wagener community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store," said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman. "The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers."
The Family Dollar is located at 219 South Main St. in Wagener.