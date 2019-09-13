The annual Fall Home and Garden Show is coming up at the H. Odell Weeks Activities center this month.
The event, put on by the Aiken Standard, will feature dozens of local businesses and vendors.
“If you’re like me and love DIY (do it yourself) projects or fun ways to improve your home, Aiken Standard’s Home and Garden Show is right up your alley," said Ciera Clingerman, events and sponsorship executive at the Aiken Standard. "We have vendors and businesses who will be at the event who have the right tools to help you do some exciting home fixer uppers."
Admission to this two-day, family friendly event is free. It will be the 8th annual Home and Garden Show.
It will take place in Gym 2 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Friday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parking will be available at Odell Weeks. There will also be food and treats for sale at this event.
For more information, contact the Aiken Standard at 803-644-2377 or visit the event's Facebook page.
2019 Fall Home and Garden Show Vendors
• Adam’s Nursery & Landscaping.
• Sexy Floors USA.
• Tub Doctor.
• Posey Home Improvements.
• Tupperware/Shirley Pinkston.
• CUTCO Cutlery.
• JD Norris.
• Budget Blinds.
• Counter Sync.
• Sharer Dale/Meybohm Realty.
• Closet Factory.
• Mack’s Poppin Kettle Korn.
• Paradise Home Improvement.
• Hixon Roofing.
• Leaf Filter.
• South Point Construction.
• B Level.
• C & B Roofing.
• Shutterfix.
• Brighter Solutions.
• Stars and Strikes.
• Jensen Communities.
• Mr. Central.
• Bath Planet.
• Concrete Coatings.
• Mount Valley Foundation Services.
• Bath Fitter.
• Iron Gate Candles.
• Depend A Coat.
• Libby’s Doll Closet.
• Southern Industries.
• The Welcome Shop.
• Mama K’s Creations.
• Premier Designs/Carolyn Kimball.
• Sharpener’s Edge.
• Miss Bea’s Pickles.
• Color Street.
• Mary Kay – Nichole Younger-Greene.
• Pampered Chef/Cassie Dawson.
• Aiken’s Garden Council.
• DiAnn Shaddox Foundation.
• KD Soapwork.
• Little Things of Wood.
• Aiken Bites and Sites.
• Rainbow Rooster.
• Young Living Essential Oil.
• Scents of Home.
• John Hutson.
• Whatnot Warehouse.
• Trader Brock.
• Formula For Life Ministry.
Outside Vendors:
• Vikki’s Boutique.
• Choices Caribbean.
• Mack’s Poppin’ Kettle Korn.
• Hawaiian Shaved Ice.