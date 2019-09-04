Equine athletes and their riders from Florida, Illinois, Kentucky and other states are expected to vie for top honors, along with local competitors, in the Aiken Fall Festival I and II horse shows at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Aiken Fall Festival I is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, and Aiken Fall Festival II will take place Sept. 12-16.
Equus Events, founded by JP and Megan Godard of Aiken, is the organizer of the shows, which are hunter/jumper events.
“Our estimate is that we will have around 500 horses on the grounds for each show,” Godard said. “That’s right about what we had last year.”
The start of Fall Festival I was delayed from Thursday to Friday because of the threat from Hurricane Dorian.
The storm’s center was expected to pass near the South Carolina coast Thursday, and the hurricane could make landfall there.
“Some people didn’t want to ship their horses here and then have the hurricane change direction, but we had multiple people on our waiting list that were happy to take their spots,” JP said. “We’re very pleased with our numbers.”
There will be no charge for admission and parking for spectators.
In general, competition will begin around 8 a.m., or possibly a little earlier, each day
Alex Granato, who was a member of the bronze-medal U.S. jumping team at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, is expected to ride in both Fall Festival I and II, JP said.
The $7,500 William Howard Memorial Professional U.S. Hunter Jumper Association National Hunter Derby and the $7,500 Junior and Amateur U.S. Hunter Jumper Association National Hunter Derby are set for Friday and will begin around 4:30 p.m.
A $25,000 Grand Prix will be held Saturday, and will begin around 5 p.m.
Another $25,000 Grand Prix is scheduled for Sept. 14 during Fall Festival II.
The $10,000 International U.S. Hunter Jumper Association Hunter Derby will take place Sept. 13.
For more information, visit equusevents.com or aikenhorsepark.org.
Bruce’s Field is at 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.