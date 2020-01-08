Fort Gordon is the among the latest crop of installations and government agencies warning of fake military draft messages, which have circulated since tensions between the U.S. and Iran spiked over the past few days.
In posts on Facebook and Twitter, the U.S. Army's home of cyber excellence cautioned text messages "informing individuals they have been selected" for the draft are fraudulent.
"The military has been an all-volunteer force since 1973 and in the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the president would need to pass official legislation to authorize," reads the post, which has been shared hundreds of times as of Wednesday morning.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reposted the message on its own page.
The U.S. Army Recruiting Command – separate from the Selective Service System, which handles information tied to those who could be conscripted – has said Army recruiting proceeds as normal.
"There is no draft at this time," the selective service wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, replying to someone asking if a draft was underway.
The selective service website crashed following the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander taken out by a U.S airstrike. The agency blamed "the spread of misinformation" for its website hiccups.