Wednesday evening was prime time for several local kids and their families, through the generosity of a variety of Western Carolina State Fair boosters, in the midst of an effort to provide some festivity for kids facing a variety of medical challenges.
Attending as VIPs through the annual event's Fairly Famous program were Jahiem Payne, 9, of Aiken; King Price, 4, of New Ellenton; Cheyenne Price, 6, of Williston; and Lucas Sellers, 8 of Grovetown, Georgia. Each is dealing with a medical challenge such as cancer or (in Jaheim's case) heart trouble and was selected as a contest winner to attend with his or her family.
"We had a fantastic time," said Williston resident Cara Price, Cheyenne's mom. "The kids loved riding all the rides, and we were able to get some prizes and play games."
Each of the Fairly Famous contest winners got a ride with his or her family in a full-sized limousine that brought them from their respective houses all the way to the fairgrounds. A red carpet and "paparazzi" were part of the welcoming scene once they arrived.
Time for Red Carpet, Big Smiles
Wednesday evening included a massive helping of fun for at least four kids and their families at the Western Carolina State Fair, as they participated in the Fairly Famous program, a new offering that provided a free "VIP" experience for youngsters facing such medical challenges as cancer and heart trouble. On board for the first offering of its kind were families from Aiken, New Ellenton, Williston and Grovetown, Georgia.
Kevin Lucas, president of the fair's foundation, recalled scenes from a couple of hours later, including "numerous kids going with cotton candy, candy apples and stuffed animals, and smiles on their faces."
"This is our first time doing it," said Sherry Walters, one of the fair's organizers. She said the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation normally held a similar event to address breast cancer, but this year included a decision to "go in a different routine with it and do kids."
The festivities went off fairly smoothly, she added. "I'm sure we'll build off this one, since this was our first, so I'm sure we'll … learn things that we should have done and didn't do, and just keep going with it. Hopefully we'll be able to do this every year, so it was really fun. I enjoyed it."
Lucas recalled the moments from when the various contest winners prepared to leave their homes to head for the fair. "I heard numerous stories from the children that all the neighbors were peeking out the windows and seeing what was going on. When you see a stretch limo pull up, you don't see that every day."
"It was wonderful," said Lucas' mom, Danielle, referring to the overall experience. "It was beyond anything we could imagine. It was amazing."
She recalled unlimited rides for the entire family (parents and three kids) and generous allowances for food and games, along with an assortment of gifts.
Jakiem, as described by his mom, Catina Turner, was "kind of dizzy" for a while, after getting on board for one of the rides, and took a break for about 30 minutes to regain his bearings. Once he was back home and enjoying a Philly cheesesteak, he said the limousine ride was the best part of the package. His mom added, "We had a lovely time. We appreciate everything."
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office added to the Fairly Famous fun, providing an escort for the caravan of limousines – "just a little added touch," in Lucas' words.
"We are super-excited about how everything went," Lucas added. "The families had a great time and the experience of a lifetime for … those children. We look forward to bringing this back next year and even bigger and better."
The fair is to run through Sunday. For more information, visit westerncarolinastatefair.com.