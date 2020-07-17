The first day of Aiken's citywide mask mandate was met with overall compliance.
The mandate, which went into effect at noon Friday, requires customers and employees to wear masks or any type of face covering that covers their nose and mouth in any retail business, organization, establishment or facility open to the public within the city of Aiken.
Since the ordinance passed Monday night, city workers have received several calls asking about the ordinance, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
"We’ve fielded well over 100 calls and just as many emails," Bedenbaugh said. "There’s been a lot of interest from the public from that vantage point. I suspect that will continue."
Violators who refuse to wear a mask and/or refuse to leave an area where masks are required could face a summons for trespassing, with a maximum penalty of $1,087 and/or 30 days in jail.
As of 3 p.m. on Friday, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported it had responded to just one call related to the mask mandate.
Downtown Aiken's lunch hours seemed calm, and those venturing downtown were widely in compliance.
Several restaurants and stores throughout downtown had signs posted at their entrances that read "Face coverings required" and "#KeepAikenSafe."
At noon on Friday, Mellow Mushroom in downtown Aiken only saw one customer come in without a mask, said general manager Ashley Mason.
"So far so good," Mason said. "We haven’t had any issues. The person who came in without one didn’t have a mask so we gave him a disposable one and he was able to do his transaction with no problems."
Dave and Fran Haver were just two of several customers enjoying lunch at the downtown Mellow Mushroom.
"If it helps, I’m willing to do it,” Fran said. "I’ve been wearing a mask at work and I’ll wear a mask out in public too."
“I hate wearing a mask but I wear it because I’m wearing it for other people,” Dave added. “I’m not wearing it for me. I’m wearing it for everyone else.”
Just around the block, Sherri Randazzo walked out of Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe with her mask on and ice cream in hand.
Her group only removed their masks to enjoy their cold treats as they sat outside.
"As soon as they came up with the idea of wearing the mask, I was good with that," Randazzo said. "We want to do our part to slow the virus down."
As of Friday, South Carolina has seen nearly 66,000 cases with more than 900 cases in Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The state has seen 1,078 deaths related to COVID-19 with 13 deaths in Aiken County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 and could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities.
For several businesses like Betsy's Round the Corner, controlling the spread means keeping business going.
During the lunch rush, the downtown restaurant seated several customers and served to-go orders.
While business isn't back to normal, it's a stark difference compared to where the store stood in March during the onset of the pandemic, owner Betsy Simons said.
The store had to make several adjustments from a primarily dine-in option to takeout.
The restaurant temporarily closed for two months but reopened May 26.
Simons hopes the city's mask mandate will allow businesses like hers to remain open amid the pandemic.
"I think that in the long run anything we can do to help slow the spread of it is welcomed," Simons said. "I don’t want to see us shutting down and I think that if we don’t do something that’s where we are headed. I think in the long run this is such a small inconvenience to try to keep business open and going."
Anyone with questions regarding the city's mask mandate is encouraged to call Public Safety at 803-642-7740 or the city manager's office at 803-642-7654.