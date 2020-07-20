Saturday marked four years since Aiken's F3 chapter began hosting group workouts for men outside the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Virginia Acres Park.
F3 is a national network of free, peer-led workouts for men with a presence in 26 states and 1,400 scheduled workouts a week through volunteers. F3 stands for fitness, fellowship and faith, according to the organization's website.
Founded in Charolette, N.C., in 2011, the organization welcomes men of all fitness levels and ages.
The F3 Aiken group celebrated the milestone on Saturday for an early-morning meeting at dawn to work out, just as they have for the past four years.
Between workouts, members can be heard cracking jokes, offering witty banter and asking how family members are doing.
Members refer to each other by nicknames that are given to new members after completing a workout with the group.
Chris Charlton, known to the group as Doggy Paddle, has been with the group since its first workout back on July 18, 2016.
"The group just opened my eyes to get off my butt and pursue a mission and strive to be better everyday," Charlton said. "It’s really grown. What we do in F3 is we plant, grow and serve. They came here and planted a workout in Aiken, and it’s our goal to plant workouts in other areas in the community.”
Charlton, described as the group's "hype man," has worked toward bringing new members like Bob Houck, known to F3 Aiken as Heisenberg, into the group.
Charlton introduced Houck to the group during F3 Aiken's first year in the area.
Houck joined in December 2016 and has been participating in the group workouts ever since.
“It’s a life-changing organization,” Houck said. “It’s hard to get up in the morning to get up and work out, but if you have a group of guys who are keeping you accountable, it's much easier to do.”
Just like several organizations in the area, F3 Aiken's operations have felt the punch from the coronavirus pandemic, longtime member Joey Blackwell said.
Groups within the F3 nation moved to virtual workouts through ZOOM as cases continued to spread.
Aiken's local group followed the trend as S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the closure of nonessential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Since the order has been lifted, the group has resumed in-person workouts with several changes including ending partner workouts and ensuring members are adequately spaced when doing exercises.
“We’re trying to do things that keep us distant,” Blackwell said. “We’re trying to take action. We have asked if you don’t feel well or are running a fever to stay home. We’re trying to do our part to keep everybody around here safe.”
More than just workouts, the F3 Aiken group also strives to have a positive impact on the Aiken community.
In the past, F3 Aiken rucked – or hiked – toys to the Children's Hospital of Augusta.
The group is always open to welcoming new members to join in group workouts.
The group meets three times a week at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center parking lot in Aiken: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:15 a.m. and on Saturdays from 7 to 8 a.m.
To join or find out more about Aiken F3, visit the group's Facebook and Twitter pages.