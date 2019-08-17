Three men – Christopher Emanuel, Marcus Schoultz and Denzell Washington – were the driving forces behind the True To Your SOLE STEM & Sneaker Extravaganza on Saturday at South Aiken High School.
“Our goals are to expose youth to educational opportunities and provide them a pair of shoes so they can walk in a positive way,” Emanuel said.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and the extravaganza offered several activities for attendees to enjoy related to those disciplines.
They could fly drones and play with meeperBOTS and Ozobots, which are educational robotic toys.
“It’s really fun,” said 15-year-old Gavin Weaver, who explained how coding was used to make the Ozobots run faster or slower. “I like programming, and I like technology. I feel like technology would be a good career path for me.”
In another activity offered, participants could put on a pair of Fatal Vision Simulation Alcohol Impairment Simulation Goggles and learn about the effects of drinking on the ability to perform simple tasks such as walking in a straight line.
“A lot of teenagers really believe that underage drinking is something that they can get away with, but this shows them the reality of it,” said Sgt. Chris Bush of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Free school supplies were given away during the extravaganza, and there also was a drawing for approximately 170 pairs of Vans and Converse shoes.
Hot dogs, chips and drinks were served.
In addition to Emanuel, Schoultz and Washington, the extravaganza also involved a collaboration between two organizations the men are involved in, True To Your SOLE and the Sky Is The Limit Foundation.
In 2012, Schoultz and Washington came up with the idea to start a forum on Facebook called True To Your SOLE because of their love and passion for sneakers. That venture now includes a community outreach program.
“We provide kids who go back to school with brand new pairs of shoes, but we also do a lot of other events to empower youth,” Washington said.
Emanuel founded the Sky Is The Limit Foundation in 2015. According to its website, the organization is dedicated to educating, empowering and equipping "fathers, families and professionals by providing information about nonmaterial paternity, parental rights and adoption “in relation to the Responsible Father Registry.”
Sky Is The Limit also fights to stop adoption trafficking and promotes ethical adoption practices.
True To Your SOLE and Sky Is The Limit plan to work together more extensively on other efforts in the future.
“We are setting our vision for the next two years, and we are going to take it to new level,” Schoultz said.
He added that their alliance would be focusing on STEM education, additional youth empowerment activities and greater support of young people through scholarships.
Other organizations and some businesses, including SRP Federal Credit Union, helped True to Your SOLE and Sky Is The Limit put on the extravaganza.