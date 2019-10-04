The expansion and renovation of the Zeus Industrial Products manufacturing plant in Aiken is nearing completion.
The project is expected to be finished by the end of this month, but the work may continue “a little bit into the November time period,” said the facility’s plant manager, Mike Carroll, on Friday morning at Newberry Hall.
Carroll was the speaker during the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Means Business event.
He described the refurbished Zeus facility as a “world class manufacturing plant.”
Founded in 1966 in Raritan, N.J., Zeus produces “precision polymer extrusions and custom tubing made from fluoropolymer resins,” which are used in the medical field and a wide variety of industries.
The company has more than 1,700 employees in 11 facilities, and it supplies products such as stents and catheters to 180 countries.
In February 2018, Zeus announced that it would be investing $15.7 million in the expansion and renovation project in Aiken.
Zeus purchased the facility, which had been a bottling plant, from Snapple in 1998.
“We started with a 100,000square-foot facility, and we have expanded it to 116,000 square feet,” Carroll said. “We have ‘upfitted’ the entire exterior and interior, so it feels like a brand new building.”
The improvements include a second employee entrance, a bigger maintenance and machine shop, brighter lighting, and a new fitness and wellness center.
There also are more bathrooms, more parking spaces, and more break and lunch areas.
The number of employees at the facility has increased from 192 to 248.
One of the goals of the project was to improve the manufacturing processes and “the products that we make,” Carroll said. “But even more important was giving our employees the best possible work environment.”
The Zeus manufacturing facility in Aiken is at 2370 Levels Church Road.