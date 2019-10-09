An exhibit celebrating the life of Dogwood Stable’s founder and president, Cot Campbell, will make its debut Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.
The public is invited to the opening, and there will be no charge for admission.
In addition, there will be a silent auction from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Dogwood memorabilia donated by Campbell’s widow, Anne.
Items offered will include trophies, artwork and win photos.
Proceeds will benefit the Hall of Fame and Museum.
Campbell died last Oct. 27 at the age of 91.
Earlier in 2018, he was inducted into thoroughbred racing’s national Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Campbell was a pioneer in the development of horse racing partnerships.
Horses campaigned by Dogwood included 2013 Belmont Stakes winner Palace Malice and 1990 Preakness Stakes winner Summer Squall.
Storm Song was the champion 2-year-old filly in 1996, and Inlander was 1987’s champion steeplechaser.
Campbell was the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s Man of the Year in 2006 and the Aiken Standard’s Person of the Year in 2013.
In 2017, Campbell was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.
He received the Eclipse Award of Merit in 2012, and he became a member of the Saratoga Walk of Fame at Saratoga Race Course in New York in 2016.
For more information about the exhibit and the silent auction, call 803-643-2121, send an email to halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov or visit aikenracinghalloffame.com
The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum is in Hopelands Gardens at 125 Dupree Place.