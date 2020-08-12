SALLEY — When Eudora Farms’ drive-thru safari park opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, there was a long line of vehicles waiting to enter.
It was First Responders Day, and admission was free for doctors, police officers, nurses and others on the front lines during health crises and other emergencies.
Their families also were invited to attend and enjoy the opportunity to feed and get an up-close look at a variety of exotic animals, including camels, emus, llamas, ostriches and wildebeests.
The drive-thru safari park is a new attraction in northeast Aiken County. It opened for business in May.
“We’re in a position now to start giving back to groups and organizations that have helped us and our community,” said Eudora Farms’ owner, Mark Nisbet. “We certainly realize what first responders do, not just only during the COVID-19 situation, but all of the time. This is one of the ways we could say thank you to them.”
Gregory Wright, a pharmacist at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, brought his wife, Rebecca, and their children, Jasmine, 7, and Jonathan, 4, to First Responders Day.
“I think it’s great,” Wright said. “Today is my day off, so I got the chance to come out, and I’m really glad that we came. It was a good break for me, and the kids had fun.”
Rebecca also was enthusiastic.
“I was surprised that they have so many different animals,” she said. “We definitely will come back. I really do love it.”
Jeremy Johnson, a firefighter with the Belvedere Fire Department, also was among the attendees.
“I recommend that everybody come out here,” he said. “You don’t get to see animals up close like these, especially the ostriches, very often.”
Eudora Farms’ drive-thru safari park is at 219 Salem Lane, Salley. For more information, visit eudorafarms.net or the Eudora Farms page on Facebook.