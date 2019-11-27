The S.C. Ethics Commission is not investigating allegations of misconduct levied against the chairman of the Aiken County School Board by a former board member, documents reviewed by the Aiken Standard show.

Rosemary English, a longtime teacher, school board member and former board chairwoman, sent a lengthy and detailed plea in September to S.C. Ethics Commission Executive Director Meghan Walker, requesting her agency look into what English alleged to be Chairman Keith Liner's "poor judgement" and "unethical practice."

"Because of my extensive experience and years of professional training through the South Carolina School Board's Association, I believe, without reservation, that Mr. Liner has failed to execute the duties of his elected position," she wrote.

Responding on Sept. 30, Walker, the ethics executive, said the commission did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the allegations as laid out by English.

The state Ethics Commission is guided by state law. It deals namely with the use of public office for financial gain as well as campaign finance rules.

In early October, the commission, in response to questions submitted by the Aiken Standard, said it could neither confirm nor deny an investigation into the Aiken County School Board.

When reached for comment Tuesday, Liner referred the Aiken Standard to a statement he and the school board issued earlier this year.

"I cannot discuss or comment on whether or not there is or will be an Ethics Commission investigation, which would be, by law, confidential, but can state that our school board will continue to strive to maintain community trust worthy of your support," it reads in part.

English, who served on the school board for more than 20 years, sent the letter after she resigned as an Aiken County School Board member and after two others stepped down, as well. All three – English, Ahmed Samaha and Tad Barber – resigned after the school board voted to accept Dr. Sean Alford's resignation as the Aiken County Public School District superintendent.

Alford's abrupt departure has whipped up a whirlwind of accusations, theories and demands. The vote to accept his resignation was not unanimous.

Alford's mutual separation agreement paid out more than $220,000, according to documents reviewed by the Aiken Standard.

In the same month English contacted the state Ethics Commission, 12 Aiken-area leaders and officials urged the S.C. Department of Education to investigate potential "ethical issues and conflict of interests" on the governing school board.

That letter was a total two sentences long and was addressed to Molly Spearman, the state education superintendent. The succinct letter did not offer specifics about any grievances or alleged violations.

The department declined to specifically comment on the matter earlier this month. But because school board members are elected officials, not educators, the issue would be largely outside the education purview.