Trinity on Laurens, a retirement home in downtown Aiken, had a couple of extremely large visitors on the grounds Friday afternoon, with a pair of therapy horses on hand (or hoof) for a few minutes.
Q.P. (Quarter Pounder) and Boomer, both representing Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, walked a few laps in the parking lot (and gingerly approached the porch) and provided a diversion for several residents, offering a break in the midst of a weeks-long period of isolation due to fears of the coronavirus.
Helping lead the way were Eva Finnan, Great Oak's lead instructor, and Grace Flanders, volunteer coordinator and instructor. Lexi, a Trinity resident of apparent Yorkshire terrier lineage, joined the circle of quadrupeds for a few seconds.
Finnan confirmed that a visit to a retirement home was something new for her four-legged compatriots. "This is actually the first one, and we decided that it would be something nice to do as a community member, and we were told that the facility was not being able to do many activities, so we thought, 'Well, if they can't go out, then we'll come to you,' so we loaded up the two and made arrangements to try and come put a little cheer in the day," she said.
Nicole Pioli, Great Oak's director, made similar comments and noted that Q.P. and Pancake (a miniature donkey) took part in a downtown equestrian parade in December. The Trinity visit, however, was new territory. "This was the first time that we brought the ponies to other people," she said.
Comprising Great Oak's entire quadruped corps are six horses and two miniature donkeys. "We are a therapeutic riding program," Pioli said, noting that the organization is a member center of PATH International, representing the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, and that all of Great Oak's instructors are certified by PATH.
"We provide equine-assisted activities that promote the health and well-being of individuals with special needs ... We taught our first lesson on Valentine's Day of 2018, so we are just over two years old, and look forward to serving a greater population in the coming years."
Trinity, an extension of Lutheran Homes of South Carolina, is located on the grounds of the former Aiken Junior High School and "serves older adults throughout their retirement with a variety of levels of care," with rehabilitation and health-care services also available, according to the business' website.