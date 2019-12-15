A trio of plans that could ultimately rid the Savannah River Site of thousands of gallons of radioactive waste years ahead of schedule would have little to no negative impact or affect on workers, the public and the surrounding air and environment, according to a recently published U.S. Department of Energy draft report.

That's welcome news for both the plans and the overarching mission at the site: nuclear cleanup. But it's not the final word.

The Energy Department on Dec. 17 will discuss the initial environmental review during a public forum at the Augusta Marriott. The federal government is also soliciting feedback; members of the public can review the plans and draft study online and are encouraged to submit written comments.

The public comment period is open through Jan. 9.

What's on the table?

The draft assessment, issued this month, examines environmental repercussions of three possible nuclear waste ventures. The Environmental Protection Agency, the state health department, and both Texas and Utah environmental quality agencies were consulted.

The first option under consideration involves retrieving 10,000 gallons of radioactive wastewater from the SRS tank farms, treating it at the site and trucking the final product to either Texas or Utah, where there are commercial disposal facilities.

It would necessitate nine total shipments, and more than two dozen people would be involved. The retrieval and treatment would be done in batches – and not necessarily back to back.

The second plan is somewhat similar, requiring the same sort of retrieval, batch work and manpower. The actual processing of the waste, though, would be done in Texas or Utah, where it would be ultimately kept.

Approximately 15 shipments would be needed for option two.

The third plan would require the most travel. The 10,000 gallons would be removed from the site's tank farms in batches. The batches would be shipped to a commercial treatment facility, likely in Washington state. Once treated, the processed waste would be sent off to Texas or Utah for long-term storage.

This option, similarly, would require about 15 trucked shipments from the treatment facility to the dump spot.

The U.S. Department of Transportation strictly regulates the shipment of waste. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, more commonly known as the NRC, plays a major part, as well.

From 2001 to 2010, the federal transportation department reported 75 transportation-related radioactive waste incidents. None resulted in radiation exposure, according to the Energy Department assessment.

Why now?

The three disposal plans – each requiring repeated cross-country travel, racking up thousands and thousands of miles – come in the wake of the Energy Department's decision earlier this year to reinterpret the term "high-level radioactive waste," material considered too dangerous to store anywhere but deep underground, far away from life.

For years, the Energy Department defined waste by its source or its provenance. Now, radioactivity – what's in it, as DOE Under Secretary for Science Paul Dabbar put it – will be chief among the considerations.

Such a ruling brings the U.S. in line with international practice. It has also opened the door to the Savannah River Site wastewater study.

The wastewater in question is generated at the Defense Waste Processing Facility, a plant that encases nuclear sludge in glass logs. The wastewater is a byproduct of normal operations there, essentially.

The DWPF wastewater is the first – and right now only – high-level waste the Energy Department is studying and debating treating like low-level waste. That process will be a long and rigorous one, energy officials have said. And commercial disposal hinges on the verdict.

Millions of gallons of nuclear waste are currently kept in aging, underground tanks at the Savannah River Site, the product of America's nuclear buildout during the Cold War. Officials have previously called the waste at SRS the state's most significant environmental threat.

Several national labs, including the Savannah River National Laboratory, support the new interpretation for classifying waste, according to a letter obtained earlier this year by the Aiken Standard.

"The national laboratories are supportive of a revised interpretation for high-level radioactive waste and willing to provide any resources to ensure successful implementation of the final policy," reads the March 25 dispatch, which includes the signature of SRNL Director Vahid Majidi.

Dabbar has said the letter influenced the DOE's decision.