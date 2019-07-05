The Enterprise Holdings Foundation recently donated $3,500 to the University of South Carolina USC Aiken in support of the school's Office of Career Services.
The foundation is the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Holdings, which, through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises, operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, according to a news release from USCA.
The foundation's donation will help with the career services, particularly with the addition of a career mentor who will assist Pacers in mapping out their career paths.
"USC Aiken has been kind enough to share with me the many ways they have invested in their students and their futures. I feel as though our organizations have a lot in common in terms of our culture and understanding that our investments in our people will have the greatest returns," said Colin Beauchamp, the talent acquisition specialist for Enterprise Holdings in South Carolina.
With the help of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation and other organizations, USC Aiken has been able to increase the career development resources available to the student body.
"We are extremely grateful for the continued support the Enterprise Holdings Foundation has shown as we work to prepare students for the transition to the world of work. For the last few years, we have begun moving toward the vision of a career studio led by peer mentors, where students can come and work on all aspects of career readiness in the center," said Corey Feraldi, the director of USCA's Career Services.
As USC Aiken moves toward a career studio model, the services offered have become much more accessible to students.
"Our career mentors are always ready to assist students with individual career preparation," said Kathryn McGlynn, the assistant director of Career Services on campus. "By hiring another career mentor, we will have better coverage of the career studio and be better able to serve our students."
One of the career mentors who assists students with resume writing, job searching and interview preparation is grateful for the Enterprise Holdings Foundation's gift and believes it will be invaluable for students, according to the release.
"Having an open and ready space where students can drop in without an appointment relieves much of their anxiety. They can pop in with questions and do career-oriented work with the support of trained mentors," said Deborah Jackson, a career mentor. "Through the career studio, we are able to not only guide students through the process of preparing for their career field but also give them the tools to do much of the preparation on their own. This way students learn how to best present themselves to prospective employers, not only now but in the future."
Enterprise Holdings employees and the Enterprise Holdings Foundation have been longstanding supporters of USCA and its students. With the support of Enterprise employees, the university created a career-clothing closet for students in 2018.
This unique resource gives students access to professional clothing, which they could wear for job interviews, career fairs or other career-development events, according to the releaser.
Additionally, a previous donation from the Enterprise Holdings Foundation was used to establish a computer work area where career mentors and students can collaborate on how best to achieve students' professional goals.
"It brings me great pleasure and pride to work for a company that is fortunate enough to give back in many ways to those in the communities where we live and work. This feeling is magnified when I get to see firsthand what this donation is doing for students at the USC Aiken," Beauchamp said.