Parents have until the end of today to decide whether to enroll their children in Aiken County's full-time virtual schooling program, Aiken Innovate, for the upcoming school year.
Aiken Innovate is a distance-learning platform that is being offered to students of all grade levels in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Students who participate in Aiken Innovate will be assigned a full-time virtual teacher and complete all assignments at home rather than attending in-person classes for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the school district, enrollment must be completed by the deadline so the appropriate amount of staffing can be assigned to Aiken Innovate for the fall semester.
Students who are not enrolled in Aiken Innovate will return to school under a hybrid model of learning this fall on Aug. 17.
The hybrid model will have students attend in-person learning two days per week and virtual learning three days per week. The model dictates that 50% of students will be in classrooms Mondays and Tuesdays and the remaining 50% in classrooms Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students will complete assignments virtually on the days they are not physically present in classrooms.
Fridays will be virtual learning days for 100% of students. Fridays will allow teachers to hold virtual office hours and lesson planning while school facilities are sanitized.
Students who attend school through the hybrid model do not need to enroll in Aiken Innovate.
Enrolling in Aiken Innovate
Parents who wish for their students to be enrolled in virtual learning full-time must complete the enrollment process for Aiken Innovate today by midnight. Enrollment can be completed online at acpsd.net for students of all grade levels.
Students in Aiken Innovate will simultaneously be enrolled in their home-base school. Thus, any student enrolled in Aiken Innovate will also qualify for meal pickup at their home-base school and be allowed to participate in extra-curricular activities.
This year, Aiken Innovate is requiring a one-semester commitment from students. Parents or guardians are also required to partner with Aiken Innovate by committing to ensuring their students complete coursework.
Though Aiken Innovate is requiring a one-semester commitment so the school district can allocate the necessary resources for virtual learning, students will have the option of returning to in-person learning in the spring semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Aiken Innovate will assign students a full-time virtual teacher. While these teachers are local, they may not be staffed at the student's home base school.
Instruction will be delivered through face-to-face virtual meetings, interactive resources, instructional videos and other online methods. Unlike in the spring of the 2019-2020 school year when students completed review packets after schools closed, virtual instruction delivered through Aiken Innovate will contain new learning material.
For grades K-8, students in Aiken Innovate will be expected to attend virtual sessions daily with teachers.
High school students will be enrolled in the Aiken County Virtual Academy (ACVA) which is Aiken Innovate's 9-12 grade schooling system. Students in ACVA must enroll in seven credits (minimum four credits for seniors) to be considered full-time virtual students.
Despite the work-from-home approach, students in Aiken Innovate will not be expected to pace themselves to finish assignments. Hard deadlines for virtual assignments will be given to students just like in traditional learning.
All students will be given deadline-driven assignments to complete outside of virtual sessions. Aiken Innovate will follow the ACPSD coursework schedule.
Technological device access
Students must have internet access and a laptop in order to participate in Aiken Innovate.
For students who do not have either of those things, the school district is loaning out devices and providing internet access through WiFi hotspots.
While there are no additional fees to enroll in Aiken Innovate, families may have to pay technology fees if loaned devices or for using WiFi hotspots. However, the district is waiving technology fees for some families based on need.
While the district is also seeking to use CARES Act funding for more devices to provide to students for virtual learning, it has indicated that, at this time, the need for such devices outweighs the current supply. As such, devices will be provided to students on a need basis, with children who have no access at all to such devices at home being prioritized first.
For more information about Aiken Innovate, including coursework, technology fees, and other frequently asked questions, visit acpsd.net.
No deadline for school registration
All students, whether they choose the hybrid model or Aiken Innovate, must be registered for the 2020-2021 school year. Registration must be done as soon as possible.