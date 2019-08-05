On the edge of Whiskey Road in Aiken, people gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of recent mass shootings and protest gun violence that rocked the nation over the weekend.
"Honestly, the running theme of everyone here is enough is enough," said Emilie DeGryse, Aiken Chapter lead of Moms Demand Action and the event's organizer.
Moms Demand Action and Women in Black honored the 31 victims of the El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, shootings with prayer and a moment of silence. They spent the rest of the evening demonstrating to passing traffic, advocating for an end to violence and legislative change.
"It's the simple fact that we're losing 100 people to gun violence a day," DeGryse said. "Moms Demand Action – we're not anti-gun, we're not gun control. We just want sensible gun laws. We want to close the Charleston loophole. We want red flag laws."
The "Charleston loophole" refers to the killing of nine people in a bible study at AME Mother Immanuel Church. The firearm Dylan Roof purchased to kill the churchgoers was obtained legally because his required background check took longer than three days to complete.
Some people had planned on attending the event, while others joined after seeing Moms Demand Action's orange signs waving on the side of the road.
Lashayn Monk, who lives in Columbia, came down to Aiken for a training session. Monk works with a group that provides mentorship to foster children.
"On my way home, I rode past," Monk said. "This has been so strong to my heart, what has happened in El Paso and Dayton and Chicago – for that matter, anywhere there's gun violence. And I said, 'You know what, I got to turn around.'"
Chicago was another U.S. city rocked with gun violence this weekend. Seven people were killed from gunshot wounds after a spree of shootings took place.
DeGryse was attending a Moms Demand Action event in Washington, D.C., when news of the Walmart shooting in El Paso broke. She and hundreds of Moms Demand Action members marched on the White House and held their cellphones in the air in a moment of silence honoring the victims of the shooting.
She said going to sleep after protesting one mass shooting and "waking up to another," this time in Dayton, profoundly affected her.
"When you see it on the news, it's so shocking," DeGryse said. "Who in Aiken doesn't step foot in Walmart? We've got two Walmarts here. Who doesn't go out at night to have some fun? These people did not have to pass through a metal detector. There wasn't an opportunity. This was out in the street, in the parking lot."
DeGryse said Moms Demand Action has no party affiliation. They support politicians from any party who align with their views of "common-sense gun laws."
In D.C., DeGryse and her group met with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, who is in the process of drafting a red flag law.
“I have reached an agreement with Sen. (Richard) Blumenthal (D-Conn.) to create a federal grant program to assist and encourage states to adopt ‘red flag’ protection order laws to timely intervene in situations where there is an imminent threat of violence," Graham said in a statement.
Graham said the grants would allow law enforcement to consult with mental health professionals to determine whether there is an "imminent threat of violence." The process, he said, would require "robust" due process and judicial review.
“Many of these shootings involved individuals who showed signs of violent behavior that are either ignored or not followed up," Graham's statement reads. "State red flag laws will provide the tools for law enforcement to do something about many of these situations before it’s too late."