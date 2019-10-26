Aiken Police announced Saturday the man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and assault is in custody.

Swiss Tyrone Council was arrested by police on the 200 block of Cherokee Street S.E., according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety news release.

On Oct. 8, Council allegedly demanded money from an Enmarket convenience store clerk on York Street with a firearm, shot the clerk in the leg and fled the scene.

Council was also the subject of a search involving multiple law enforcement agencies in the area of Trolley Line and Vaucluse roads on Oct. 10.

Council is facing charges for armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a handgun during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the release.

Council has previously been identified as a violent offender by Public Safety's Safe Communities program.