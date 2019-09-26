A Colorado-based engineering and architecture company has opened an office in Aiken in response to opportunities presented by the Savannah River Site and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Merrick's new location in Aiken is positioned to work with the Energy Department's semiautonomous National Nuclear Security Administration, according to an Aug. 21 announcement posted to the company's website.

More specifically, the office will support plutonium sustainment programs and other NNSA missions, according to the same notice.

"The new location will allow Merrick to provide regional clients with the highest level of professional services," it reads.

Dave Olson, the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions mission director for plutonium pit production, on Tuesday told the Aiken Standard that Merrick was involved with the Savannah River Plutonium Processing Facility, the proposed pit hub at the site.

Merrick CEO and President Christopher Sherry in a statement said his company is excited to "once again be a member of the Savannah River Site community."

"Our Aiken presence will allow our clients in the southeast region of the U.S. easy access to our expertise related to nuclear facilities and specialized equipment design for our country's strategic materials programs, which include plutonium, uranium, tritium, and lithium materials," said Tony Wampler, the business development manager for Merrick's nuclear and technology wing.

The Savannah River Site is home to an enduring tritium mission. Tritium is a radioactive hydrogen isotope used in weapons.

Merrick has offices in nearby Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, according to its website. The company was founded in Denver, Colo., more than six decades ago.

The company joins a host of other nuclear-oriented — or at least participating — companies already in Aiken, which is about 30 minutes north of the Savannah River Site.