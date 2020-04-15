An Orangeburg County man has sued the U.S. secretary of energy and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, among other parties, in an attempt to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars from his dead father's retirement plan.
Andrae Dash is seeking a federal court declaration stating Savannah River Nuclear Solutions must pay him, via its plan administrators, as his father's 401(k) beneficiary.
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is the lead contractor at the Savannah River Site, south of Aiken and near New Ellenton. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette — referred to several times as "Danny" in the court documents — is named as a defendant because of his supervisory, cabinet-level role. Brouillette's department oversees SRS.
Dash's father, Willie Bernard Robinson Jr., "worked for many years" for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions or its predecessors, according to the April 9 complaint. Before Robinson died, the complaint continues, he provided Fluor-led SRNS updated information, naming Dash as the primary beneficiary with "100 percent designation."
A separate court, the federal complaint states, awarded Robinson's ex-wife roughly $431,000 from the retirement account and said a qualified domestic relations order — a means of dividing property in cases of divorce or separation — was needed.
That order, though, was never put into effect, according to Dash's complaint.
As a result, the complaint reads, "a justiciable controversy now exists between" Dash and the list of defendants, which also includes the federal government and Robinson's ex-wife.
Court action — the declaration sought by Dash, for instance — would likely clarify and settle the dispute, Dash's attorneys argued, and would provide stability and certainty moving forward. Not securing money for Dash, the complaint states, would cause "irreparable harm."
Neither Brouillette nor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions responded in court as of Wednesday afternoon. A jury trial was not requested.