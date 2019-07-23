U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry in a Monday interview with Fox News expressed significant confidence in the United States' nuclear capabilities, describing the arsenal as the "most developed" and up-to-date "in the world."

Perry said modernization efforts are well underway, ensuring weapons will "work as advertised" – if it ever came to it.

Asked if the U.S.'s nuclear weapons are ready and healthy, Perry said, "I would simply say, 'Yes.'"

"In some cases there's weapons that are 40 years old," the energy secretary continued. "As any type of product, it's going to have some degradation. We have the process in place to make sure that our weapons are as modern ... and in the right condition as they need to be."

His comments come as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate, nuclear concerns strain the country's mercurial relationship with North Korea, and plutonium pit production proves to be a buzzworthy topic at the Savannah River Site and in South Carolina, more broadly.

Plutonium pits are nuclear weapon cores; at least 80 per year by 2030 are needed to satisfy defense demands, according to officials and the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, a preeminent nuclear policy document.

A majority of those pits could be produced at SRS, according to a joint recommendation made by the National Nuclear Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Defense.

"In the grand scheme of things, first of all, you have to step back and you say, 'What is pit production for?' Pit production is for maintaining the U.S. nuclear deterrent," NNSA chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty said during a June interview with the Aiken Standard.

She added, "And I think most Americans would say that it's an important investment in our future because we are maintaining the U.S. nuclear deterrent."

Gordon-Hagerty in the same interview said Perry, the president, and his administration support – "total and complete" – a credible nuclear security complex.

"They are absolutely wedded to the prospect of making sure that we have a robust and a resilient enterprise," Gordon-Hagerty said. "Not only now, but in the future."

Perry this week is in Israel and Egypt to discuss regional energy security issues, according to an Energy Department announcement. The Fox News interview was done in Jerusalem.