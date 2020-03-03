U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette has reaffirmed his department's commitment to removing a half-metric ton of defense plutonium from Nevada by the end of 2026, material that was secretly sent from the Savannah River Site in 2018.

Brouillette renewed the promise to U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat and Department of Energy skeptic, who asked about the plutonium during a fiscal year 2021 budget hearing Tuesday morning.

Former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry last year promised Cortez Masto in writing that the Energy Department would begin the relocation effort – moving a half-metric ton of weapons-grade plutonium away from the Nevada National Security Site, near Las Vegas – in 2021. The effort would wrap by the end of 2026, Perry explained.

At the time, Cortez Masto hailed the deal as a victory: "Nevadans didn't create this waste, and we shouldn't be on the hook for storing it in our state against our will," she said in a statement.

"I'll continue to do all I can to hold the Department of Energy accountable," she continued, "and ensure we fight against any attempt to ship nuclear waste to our state."

The half-metric ton of plutonium – distinctly "not nuclear waste," according to Perry, and "vital" for national security missions, according to a letter from then-National Nuclear Security Administration Chief of Staff William "Ike" White – was sent to the Nevada National Security Site before November 2018, part of a larger effort to satisfy a 2017 federal court order in South Carolina.

The clandestine plutonium movement maddened Nevada officials; the Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, in early 2019 said the shipments "destroyed any semblance of trust" between the Silver State and the Energy Department. The state's lawsuit to prevent such shipments from happening in the first place was rendered moot, also.

Brouillette previously committed to relocating the half-metric ton during an hours-long nomination hearing in late 2019. National Nuclear Security Administration chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty also has backed the Cortez Masto-Perry pact.

"But what we're doing is making sure that we are continuing to stay with our agreement, which is we will have the material out of the state of Nevada by the end of 2026, and hopefully sooner," Gordon-Hagerty told the Aiken Standard in June 2019.