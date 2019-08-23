The U.S. Department of Energy announced Thursday its intent to extend the current Savannah River Site paramilitary security team's contract by at least four months.
The addendum would keep Centerra-SRS on the job through Feb. 7, 2020, according to a post on Federal Business Opportunities, a government contracting website. Two four-month options are likely available beyond that, the post states.
The federal government's contract with Centerra-SRS otherwise expires in early October.
The SRS security contractor is charged with protecting the site and its personnel around the clock, as well as conducting police work and investigations, among other tasks. The federal notice states the extension will "enable the continued protection" of the site.
Centerra-SRS, a subsidiary of Centerra Group, recently earned $3.1 million for the contract period ending March 31. That's 96% marked success, according to an Energy Department performance scorecard.
The extension comes as the DOE works through awarding a completely fresh contract – potentially 10 years long at an estimated value of up to $1 billion, according to a procurement spreadsheet maintained by the DOE Office of Environmental Management, the Savannah River Site landlord.
More than one pitch was submitted for the new security contract, SRS manager Michael Budney has said. They were received in May.