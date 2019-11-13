The Valley Empty Stocking Fund is accepting donations to help children in Area 3 schools in the Horse Creek Valley have a merry Christmas.
“This year, the Valley Empty Stocking Fund celebrates our 46th year, but our mission has stayed the same: we exist so that needy children in Area 3 schools will have a gift or gifts to open on Christmas morning,” Allison Jones Brown, the fund's chairman, wrote in a news release.
Contributors can send donations to the Valley Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 517, Langley, SC 29834.
The fund's committee members work closely with schools in Area 3 to identify students who have the most need, according to the release.
After they are determined to be eligible, their parents are given a voucher they can use to buy their children what they need or want for Christmas. The vouchers are redeemable only at the Walmart on U.S. 25 and can only be used for children's clothing and toys.
“We believe our fund is worthy of your support because we have found that parents choose our organization over others since they get to buy their kids what they want or need,” Brown wrote. “Every parent wants to be able to give their child a gift they want on Christmas.”
Last year, the Valley Empty Stocking Fund raised $20,084 and assisted 64 families for a total of 213 children.
“Your support of the Valley Empty Stocking Fund has made a difference in the lives of many children, as well as their parents,” Brown wrote. “We want to say 'thank you' for the help you have given us in the past.”