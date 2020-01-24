Two drug raids conducted this week in Aiken County resulted in multiple charges brought against various suspects.

On Tuesday, deputies served a search warrant at 233 Carline Road in Warrenville where 13 suspects were found inside a drug den, according to a news release by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators located a quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, two handguns and approximately $8,000 associated with illegal drug sale, the release states.

Investigators arrested the following as a result of the investigation:

Tammy Celeste Powell , 47: charged with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking heroin.

Christopher Shane Blitchington , 41: charged with possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possession of marijuana.

Heather Hall , 26, charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Rhonda Ennis , 49, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

, 49, charged with possession of methamphetamine. Scott Allen Dabbs, 33: charged with an outstanding warrant for trespassing.

Another search warrant was served at 1802 Two Notch Road SW in Aiken on Jan. 23.

When investigators and SWAT arrived on the scene, two suspects were immediately detained outside the location and another 11 suspects were found and detained throughout the house, according to the release.

Investigators seized a quantity or marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, prescription drugs and various drug paraphernalia, according to the news release.

The following six suspects were arrested following the raid:

Baxter Felix Vinson Jr. , 41, charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Joshua Lee Dooley , 41, charged with possession of heroin.

Thomas William Guinn , 26, charged with possession of heroin.

Chelsea Marie Hobbs , 23, charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Gary Craig Phillips , 40, charged with second offense possession of heroin.

, 40, charged with second offense possession of heroin. Jeremy Daniel Hill, 42, charged with an outstanding warrant for third degree burglary.

All arrested suspects were taken to the Aiken County detention center without incident, according to the release.

Additional charges may be forthcoming and the remaining suspects from each investigations were identified and released at the scene.

Investigations into suspected drug houses stem from a list of possible drug houses created by community complaints and tips, Sheriff Michael Hunt told the Aiken Standard on Jan. 18.

"If they are operating these illegal drug houses, we'll be knocking on their door soon," Hunt told the Aiken Standard on Jan. 18.