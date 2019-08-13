It was a big voting day in Aiken County.
The Republican runoff election for S.C. House District 84 was held Tuesday, as was the Republican primary for Aiken City Council District 3.
8:39 p.m.
Kay Biermann Brohl beat John Klecker and Nick Weaver in the race for the Aiken City Council seat.
Brohl reported 457 votes, or 67.8%; Klecker reported 200 votes, or 29.6%; and Weaver reported 17 votes, or 2.5%.
8:30 p.m.
Melissa Oremus has won the S.C. House District 84 runoff, per Aiken County elections panel.
Oremus secured 56.28% of the vote. Alvin Padgett secured 43.72% of the vote.
8:26 p.m.
According to the Aiken County Election Commission, with 82% of precincts reporting, Melissa Oremus is beating Alvin Padgett 1,130 to 883 in the S.C. House District 84 runoff.
That's 56% to 43%.
8:10 p.m.
According to the Aiken County Election Commission, with two of six precincts reporting in the Aiken City Council District 3 Republican primary, Kay Brohl is reporting 165 votes, John Klecker is reporting 30 votes and Nick Weaver is reporting 2 votes.
7 p.m.
Polls close.
6 p.m.
Polls close in an hour. Vote if you haven't already.
4:20 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: Twelve people in Precinct 65 have cast a vote today.
4:04 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: A total 91 voters have shown up to the Langley Community Center, Precinct 18.
Voters are just trickling in, staff says.
3:40 p.m.
DISTRICT 3: St. Paul Lutheran Church is busy. Those working the polls say turnout has been "very steady."
The church, representing precincts 20, 47, 60 and 66, has seen a total 291 voters today.
3:18 p.m.
DISTRICT 3: The total ballots cast in Precinct 1 has more than doubled since this morning.
The Municipal Building, representing precincts 1 and 5, has welcomed 122 voters today.
1 p.m.
Halfway there.
Polls are open for another six hours.
12:53 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: Ten people have voted at the First Baptist Church of Warrenville, Precinct 41.
12:40 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: Poll workers at Clearwater Elementary School say a couple of people trickle in to vote every hour.
The total here is 63.
12:23 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: Precinct 51, the Aiken County Career Center, has a total 77 ballots cast.
The career center and Aiken Technical College are typically some of the busiest polling places. They're also right down the road from each other.
12:13 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: A total 73 people have voted at Aiken Technical College, Precinct 71.
Poll workers say it's been a slow day. The hope here is to break the 100-voter mark.
10:57 a.m.
DISTRICT 3: A total 124 ballots have been cast at St. Paul Lutheran Church, the go-to for a cluster of precincts.
Precinct 20 has the largest turnout so far — 69 voters.
A staffer says turnout has been steady.
10:15 a.m.
DISTRICT 3: A total 52 ballots have been cast at the Aiken Municipal Building. Roughly 5% of voters from Precinct 1 have shown up; 0% from Precinct 5 have shown up.
Staffers say the turnout is about right for the early morning.
7 a.m.
Polls open.