It's a big voting day in Aiken County.
The Republican runoff election for S.C. House District 84 is today, as is the Republican primary for Aiken City Council District 3.
Melissa Oremus and Alvin Padgett are in the race for the House seat. No Democrat filed for the special election, which follows the death of state Rep. Ronnie Young, R-Clearwater.
John Klecker, Nick Weaver and Kay Biermann Brohl are in the race for the Aiken City Council seat. Whoever wins will face Democrat John Brecht in the November general election. Dick Dewar, the City Council District 3 incumbent, is not seeking reelection.
1 p.m.
Halfway there.
Polls are open for another six hours.
12:53 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: Ten people have voted at the First Baptist Church of Warrenville, Precinct 41.
12:40 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: Poll workers at Clearwater Elementary School say a couple of people trickle in to vote every hour.
The total here is 63.
12:23 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: Precinct 51, the Aiken County Career Center, has a total 77 ballots cast.
The career center and Aiken Technical College are typically some of the busiest polling places. They're also right down the road from each other.
12:13 p.m.
DISTRICT 84: A total 73 people have voted at Aiken Technical College, Precinct 71.
Poll workers say it's been a slow day. The hope here is to break the 100-voter mark.
10:57 a.m.
DISTRICT 3: A total 124 ballots have been cast at St. Paul Lutheran Church, the go-to for a cluster of precincts.
Precinct 20 has the largest turnout so far — 69 voters.
A staffer says turnout has been steady.
10:15 a.m.
DISTRICT 3: A total 52 ballots have been cast at the Aiken Municipal Building. Roughly 5% of voters from Precinct 1 have shown up; 0% from Precinct 5 have shown up.
Staffers say the turnout is about right for the early morning.
7 a.m.
Polls open.