EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second installment in a monthly series examining the issues facing the country in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the hot-button issues at hand and where local voters stand.

All the world's a stage, William Shakespeare observed, and all the men and women are merely players, but poorly cast, according to Oscar Wilde.

In an ever-evolving international order and geopolitical equation, where does the U.S. stand? And how does the country's foreign policy – where it goes, where it asserts itself, what it invests in and how leaders conduct themselves – play into elections and the choices voters make?

As the 2020 presidential election draws closer, and South Carolina's Democratic primary is but a few days away, the U.S. finds itself deeply involved in matters spanning the globe.

The coronavirus has driven the U.S. to evacuate people and issue a travel warning for China, where it originated and most cases remain. The U.S. is still dealing with the fallout from Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, and similar efforts this cycle are expected. In the Middle East, the U.S. is wrestling with Iran and its neighbors. And on the African continent, there are terrorism woes, spurred by groups like al Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab.

For two self-identified Aiken independents, Brenda Conway and David Spikes, foreign affairs and American posture abroad are critical factors in their candidate-choosing calculus. But for a third Aikenite, Lynn Pownall, a self-described moderate, domestic policy proves an edge more important.

Perspectives

Conway, a former transportation industry worker, believes foreign policy is "extremely" important when it comes to voting "because no country, even this one, is safe trying to go it alone in the world."

Conway – who was raised "solidly Republican, and that's how I voted no questions asked for many years" – takes issue with America's position on the contemporary world stage: jockeying with Russia, North Korea and Iran, as examples.

The current administration, President Donald Trump's, is worrisome, she said.

"Alliances are the key to national security for every nation," Conway said. "And Trump has alienated and discarded all our allies. He has cozied up to Putin and Kim Jong Un and (Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia)."

Of relations with Saudi Arabia, Pownall asked, "Where is the transparency?"

Vladimir Putin is the Russian president. Kim Jong Un is the leader of North Korea, the man Trump taunted as "rocket man" and with whom he rendezvoused with a handful of times to discuss denuclearization. Trump stepped into North Korea in 2019, a historic moment.

The American president, though, has been criticized for an unorthodox approach to NATO, for abandoning allies and for discombobulating long-held international relationships – particularly after he announced a retreat from Syria and, accordingly, Turkey maneuvered further into the war-ravaged country, tightening the vise on America-friendly Kurdish forces.

"I mean, Trump is befriending all these autocrats," Spikes told the Aiken Standard. "But our friends, the English, the Germans, the French, the Europeans, we seem to be ticking them off, and we're not supportive of them."

"It's scary," the former professional photographer and videographer said. "It's scary."

In an interview with The Economist, French President Emmanuel Macron warned fellow European countries the U.S. could not be relied on for international protection.

"What we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO," Macron said in the exclusive interview, which was published late last year.

Pownall, who worked in hospice, said "the prayer for this election cycle" includes at least some return to international normalcy.

"The isolationism and the nationalism, I don't agree with," she said. "I think we need to continue to work our allies and build bridges and build a coalition of peace in our foreign policy."

But problems in other countries are outweighed by those here, Pownall said.

"I think this election cycle is very important in terms of who we are as a nation and who we want to be," she explained, "at home and abroad."

The Middle East

All three Aiken voters – Conway, Spikes and Pownall – have opinions about the Middle East and the American purpose there.

The trio separately agreed that problems in the region bubbled up long before Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the latter just recently releasing a Middle East peace plan, a long-awaited proposal to mend Israeli and Palestinian wounds.

"The Middle East has been a mess since the second World War," Pownall, the moderate, said. "I don't think our policy in the Middle East is helping to stabilize peace."

Spikes said, "We just don't need to be there."

"They're more of a – I hate to use 'tribal' – but their government, their social, their culture is so radically different," Spikes continued, referencing Middle Eastern countries. "We can't impose democratic standards on their culture."

The U.S., in general, has been critiqued for its nation-building and democracy-injecting ventures, like in Iraq and Afghanistan. Ending so-called forever wars has become a hot topic in the 2020 election, with left, right (Trump), and center candidates expressing their distaste for the seemingly endless loop of military entanglement.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts senator, has argued a strong military should act as a deterrent, not an always-involved iron fist. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, when she announced her Democratic presidential candidacy, standing in a snowstorm, said American troops and diplomats "deserve better than foreign policy by tweet," a clear knock on the sitting president.

Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic Hawaii congresswoman also seeking the presidency, blasted Trump for authorizing the strike on – and the killing of – Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, another Democratic presidential candidate, likened it to a foreign assassination.

"You know, Trump talked a lot in his campaign for the presidency, and even since he's been in office, about how he wants to end forever wars," Gabbard said on Fox & Friends, "but his actions tell a different story."

Republican lawmakers have defended the president's actions against Soleimani. U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., said it "was terrific, I mean, so well executed."

"Again, our military," the congressman said, "I'm so proud."

The strike on the Iranian commander, who led the influential Quds Force, a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is certainly condemnable, Conway said. But it "hasn't had any real impact" on her vote.

Voting, and soon

South Carolina's Democratic presidential primary is Feb. 29, less than a week away; the deadline to register to vote in the primary has already passed.

The first-in-the-South primary is open, meaning voters don't need to be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot.

Eight Democrats are in the running, as are two Republicans: the incumbent, Trump, and long shot Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor. No Republican primary will be held in South Carolina this year.

Conway, Spikes and Pownall plan to vote at the end of the month, and urged others to do the same.

Conway said picking a favorite candidate is a "tough one." But, she explained, she thinks billionaire Tom Steyer "is our best bet, all things considered."

"I truly believe that his policies are the best, he's rational," Conway said. "He's not extreme in either direction."

Steyer has picked up steam in the Palmetto State, blanketing media with ads and spending considerable time interacting with communities of color, a key voting bloc here.

When asked his favorite, Spikes said it "was Warren. But I don't know, I really don't." Earlier in his conversation with the Aiken Standard, Spikes emphasized he does not vote based on party.

Pownall, the moderate, said she will make her choice on the 29th. It's a tough call, she suggested, echoing Conway.

Trump carried South Carolina in the 2016 election, securing more than 1.1 million votes and defeating Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton. Trump support in safely Republican Aiken County has been clear and evident.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan, independent organization, rates South Carolina as "solidly Republican." Nearby Georgia is described as "lean Republican."