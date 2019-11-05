Local residents will see a new face on Aiken City Council with the election of Kay Biermann Brohl on Tuesday.
In City Council District 3 race, Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, beat John Brecht, a Democrat.
Brohl had 568 votes, and Brecht had 331 votes, according to unofficial results Tuesday evening.
In Aiken, voters selected the city's next mayor as well as two representatives on City Council.
Rick Osbon, a Republican incumbent, who ran unopposed for mayor, garnered 1,784 votes. There were 125 write-in votes for mayor.
City Council member and Mayor Pro Tempore Gail Diggs, a Democrat, won reelection in District 1. She faced political newcomer Jeremy Stevens, a Republican.
Diggs had 390 votes, and Stevens had 59 votes, according to unofficial vote totals.
The current City Council member representing the third district, Republican Dick Dewar, earlier this year announced he was not seeking reelection.
Voter turnout within Aiken County was slow but steady for election day. In total, turnout for the those voting in the city of Aiken was 9.23%.
There were not any reported issues with the new voting machines being used this election, said Cynthia Holland, Aiken County registration and elections director, on Tuesday morning.
Local municipal elections
Local seats also are up for grabs in Burnettown, Monetta, Perry, Salley and Wagener.
LaDonna Hall won the mayor’s seat in Salley after receiving 39 write-in votes Tuesday, according unofficial election results.
She defeated incumbent Nathan R. “Bob” Salley, who received 38 votes.
According to the Town of Salley’s ordinance, its elections are determined by the plurality method, which means that a candidate can win with just one more vote than a rival, said Aiken County Registration and Elections Executive Director Cynthia Holland.
Incumbent Marion Milhouse Jr. defeated Rhonda Poole for seat 2 on Salley’s town council.
Millhouse received 68 votes, and Poole received 26.
Cassandra Hicks Brown won seat 4 on Salley’s town council with 49 votes.
Her rivals, Leah Shackleford and Hall, received 45 and five votes, respectively.
Voter turnout in Salley was 45.78%.
In Burnettown, incumbents James McIntosh and Hector Rodriguez were reelected to town council.
They were the only candidates who filed to run for the two seats that were open.
McIntosh received 41 votes, and Rodriguez received 58.
There were 10 write-in votes.
In Monetta, incumbent Charles McCormick was reelected mayor, receiving 13 votes. He was the only candidate who filed to run.
Jeffery Hartley and Alice Harris each received two votes as write-ins.
Also in Monetta, incumbent Jeffrey McKay was reelected to town council. He received 16 votes.
Two seats were open, but he was the only candidate who filed to run.
Jerry Martin received five of the eight write-in votes and won the other available position.
In Perry, incumbent Tony E. Thompson Sr. won the race for seat 3 on town council with 19 votes. His challenger, Shannon Christofferson, received 10.
There were no write-in votes.
Incumbent Jenell Gilbert was reelected to seat 4 on Perry’s town council. The only candidate who filed to run, she received 25 votes. There was only one write-in vote.
In Wagener, incumbents George Smith and Ann McLaurin Widener were reelected to town council. They received 70 and 59 votes, respectively.
The other candidates for the two open positions and their vote totals were Jennie Marshall, 33, George Cowboy Day, 28, and Kelvin Mitchell, 19. There was one write-in vote.
Staff writers Colin Demarest and Dede Biles contributed to this report.