The South Carolina Democratic presidential primary is today, Saturday.
Polls will be open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find their polling place, as well as a sample ballot, on the S.C. Election Commission website, scvotes.org.
8:27 p.m.
Early returns from Aiken County precincts show Joe Biden with a lead in the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary. With 18 of the 87 Aiken County precincts reporting, Biden has received 2,102 votes (44 percent). Bernie Sanders is second with 872 votes (18 percent) , and Tom Steyer follows with 595 votes (12 percent).
Pete Buttigieg is currently fourth with 404 votes, and Elizabeth Warrren has received 341 votes.
7:02 p.m.
The Associated Press declares former Vice President Joe Biden the winner of the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.
7 p.m.
Polls are closed.
3:50 p.m.
The New Ellenton Community Center, Precinct 23, has welcomed 161 voters today.
"That's good for this area," one poll worker says.
3:19 p.m.
The voter count at Silver Bluff High School, Precinct 61, has surpassed 200.
It's been "a steady flow all day long," one poll worker says.
3 p.m.
Precinct 65, St. Augustine of Canterbury Church along Silver Bluff Road: 186 people have voted today. With absentee, 217.
One poll worker says things have been steady.
Another says we have "good, participating neighbors."
2:36 p.m.
Nearly 240 people have voted at Kennedy Middle School (two precincts) in Aiken today.
Including absentee, 283.
Poll workers here are asking if they win a prize for best turnout...
2:13 p.m.
Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School represents Precinct 43 and Precinct 82.
There have been 81 and 56 voters, respectively, here today.
1:51 p.m.
Montmorenci First Baptist Church is booming.
Nearly 200 voters have come in today, spread between two precincts, 22 and 78.
A poll worker says things are going "very well," adding that the machines are running fantastically.
"We're busy," she says.
Noon
Polls close in seven hours.
11:47 a.m.
Clearwater Elementary School is abuzz.
More than 70 people have voted here (precincts 12 and 49) this morning.
The only complaint poll workers have is that it's cold in the gym. We need blankets or a space heater next time around, they say.
11:20 a.m.
Voting is "pretty steady" at the Burnettown Municipal Building, precincts 7 and 19.
Both precincts have had more than 20 voters come in this morning.
Poll workers report everything is going smoothly — no problems with machines, for example.
11:05 a.m.
Gloverville First Baptist Church is empty, save for poll staff.
A total 23 ballots have been cast in Precinct 15, which includes three absentee.
A post-lunch, warmer-weather surge is predicted, though.
10:45 a.m.
Things are chugging along at Warrenville First Baptist Church, Precinct 41.
"Kind of steady, but nothing overwhelming," says one poll worker. A total 36 voters have come here this morning.
9:30 a.m.
"Slow. Yep, slow."
That's how one poll worker describes the morning at the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center and Precinct 4 on Aiken's Northside. A total 26 people have shown up so far.
9:15 a.m.
Voters are steadily streaming into Aiken High School, representing precincts 2 and 3.
Precinct 2 has had 21 voters. Precinct 3 has had 30.
8:20 a.m.
At the Municipal Building in downtown Aiken, Precinct 1, 17 voters have shown up so far.
"Pretty quiet compared to" what's expected in November (the general election), one poll worker says.
8:05 a.m.
At the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center along Whiskey Road, turnout has been slow.
"No one's rushing in," says one poll worker.
Precinct 6 has had 52 total voters, and Precinct 47 has had 43. That includes absentee, staffers say.
7 a.m.
Polls open. Twelve hours to go.