EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the sixth installment in a monthly series examining the issues facing the country in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the hot-button topics at hand and where local voters stand.

$30,838.

Enough to buy a car. More than enough for an older or used model.

Enough to put a down payment on a house and make some improvements – new gutters and a fence, perhaps.

Enough to launch and build out a small business. But maybe not right now, amid a novel coronavirus crisis that has hamstrung the international economy and marooned millions of American workers.

And more than what some people make in a year.

It's also the average amount of student debt a 2018 South Carolina college graduate shouldered, according to the Institute for College Access and Success, a California-based nonprofit that advocates for and promotes affordability, accountability and equity in higher education.

The information was included in its 14th annual report on student debt, which found "wide variations in debt levels across states as well as colleges."

"Average student debt at graduation in 2018 ranged from $19,750 in Utah to $38,650 in Connecticut," a brief tease to the 2018 report reads, "and new graduates' likelihood of having debt ranged from 36% in Utah to 76% in New Hampshire."

Student loan debt in the U.S. this year topped $1.5 trillion. And that vast sum – sporting a dizzying amount of zeroes – has, to no surprise, worked its way into presidential politics.

People, pitches, promises

Katlin Dunn, almost 28, years ago graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, majoring in advertising communication and minoring in public relations.

She now works as a server. And she's trying her best to pay off the thousands of dollars of student debt she accumulated all those years ago.

Every month she makes a payment, even with the leeway granted by the global health crisis.

"I still have paid," she said, "because I don't want to get in a hole."

As the presidential election cycle spun into high gear, candidates (there were lots of them) began to roll out platforms and positions and policies. Among them: forgiving or canceling existing student debt, instituting tuition-free college and, in some broader cases, simplifying the matter altogether.

One-time Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders in 2016 proposed making certain higher education free. He took a similar position this time around: "Today, we say to our young people that we want you to get the best education that you can, regardless of the income of your family. Good jobs require a good education," the Vermont senator's campaign website reads. "That is why we are going to make public colleges and universities tuition free, and cancel all student debt."

What the U.S. is facing, said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, is a student loan crisis. The debt, the former teacher explained in April 2019, is a burden that's "crushing millions of families and acting as an anchor on our economy." And that burden, Warren said, needs relieving.

"Mostly everyone I work with or am in contact with is struggling with the student debt issue," said Dunn, a self-described Democrat . If she didn't have the debt weighing her down, she continued, she would invest in real estate and, on a less serious note, spend money elsewhere.

"It would definitely flow more money into the economy because, you know, I love shopping," Dunn said, laughing.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has operated in the same vein, albeit less prominently. The moderate Democrat, the party's presumptive nominee, has said education can saddle people with debt – nixing hopes of buying a home or socking away a rainy-day fund. He has pledged, among other things, to make four-year public colleges and universities tuition-free for all students whose family incomes are below $125,000.

"In today's increasingly globalized and technology-driven economy," Biden's campaign website reads, "12 years of education is no longer enough for American workers to remain competitive and earn a middle class income."

The Trump administration, too, has taken – and promised – action on student debt. More recently, in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the proliferation of COVID-19 cases nationwide, federally held student loans automatically had their interest rates set to 0%. Mandatory payments were also suspended.

"These are anxious times, particularly for students and families whose educations, careers and lives have been disrupted," Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, said in a statement months ago. "Right now, everyone should be focused on staying safe and healthy, not worrying about their student loan balance growing. I commend President Trump for his quick action on this issue, and I hope it provides meaningful help and peace of mind to those in need."

Dunn is not a fan of either Trump or Biden.

"Biden, I feel like, there's some things with him I really don't like," she said. "But, it's sad to say, he might be the best choice."

Analysis

The debate over student debt forgiveness is, generally, bifurcated, said Dr. Sanela Porca, an economics and international business expert and professor at USC Aiken.

On the one hand, she said, "The objective of the student loan debt forgiveness proposals is to achieve a higher level of fairness that will result in economic benefits, as well. Therefore, supporters of student debt abolishment argue that this debt prevents younger Americans from fully participating in our economy."

"The opponents of the student loan debt forgiveness also base their argument on fairness, as well as on the economic efficiency of the government sector," Porca continued. "According to this argument, by forgiving the student loans to current loan holders, financial irresponsibility will be rewarded. This would not be fair to financially responsible borrowers who have already paid off their student loans."

Daniel Robb, the associate vice chancellor for enrollment management at USCA, said students have a buffet of aid options before them: "Federal, state, institutional and private funds are available for students who qualify. In some cases, aid is based on financial need, and some are based on merit. In South Carolina, students may be eligible for university-awarded and private scholarships."

According to Robb, "Of the students who begin and end their education at" USCA, "approximately, one-quarter of our students graduate with no debt." Of those who started and ended their education at USCA "and needed additional assistance to complete their degree programs, most graduate with debt lower than the price of a used car."

Wiping clean any sort of student debt slate, though, is easier said than done.

"Congress and the Department of Education have the legal authority to cancel all student loan debt. Can this happen? Yes, this can happen," Porca said. "How likely is it for this to happen? Not very likely."