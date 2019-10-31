The annual Great Pumpkin Contest took place at Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Halloween, filling the hospital's lobby with spooky cheer.
Various departments at the hospital and from surrounding medical facilities compete each year to see who can create the best Halloween pumpkin. There are two categories: carved and decorated.
"This is a long-term event that we've been doing here in the hospital for many, many years," said Billie Manz, of Aiken Regional's Human Resources Department.
Carolina Heart and Cardiovascular took first place in the carved category with "Web of Life," a giant spider carved from two pumpkins with a web of flashing lights and red eyes that flickered. The Cancer Care Institute won in the decorated category for its pumpkin, painted to look like a haunted house.
Manz has been coordinating the event for three years. She said the competition has been getting larger every Halloween, with this year having 20 entries.
"(It's) an opportunity for our associates to show some of their creativity ... as well as just a chance to work together as a team, which is really important in this kind of environment," Manz said.
The pumpkins themselves are spooky, cute,and everything in between. Some emulate popular culture, such as a pumpkin painted with letters and wrapped with Christmas lights – a callback to the popular Netflix series "Stranger Things." Others are carved to look like faces, MRI machines or "pumpkin spice" pill bottles.
"We love seeing the kids when they come in and look," Manz said. "... There's people who come in and come specifically to view the entries cause they know this is happening every year."
The departments behind the pumpkins remain anonymous until prizes are given for both categories. First place wins a pizza party for their entire department.
While the contest works great as a team-building experience, Manz hopes it also brightens the day for families who visit the hospital.
"It's something we want to be able to share with some of our visitors and patients who may be coming in," Manz said. "It can be a challenging time, so it's something that may be uplifting spirits, as well as being a part of something that's bigger."