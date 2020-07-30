Work is underway to relocate a section of Dragon Lair Road in Graniteville.
The part being moved separates two large pieces of land in Sage Mill Industrial Park.
One of the tracts is 217 acres in size. The other is 191.
Relocating the section will make the two properties more marketable, said Will Williams, president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties.
Dragon Lair’s separation of the tracts “has caused us to be taken out of consideration for about six projects over the last five years,” Williams added.
Each of those projects, he explained, had “a large footprint” and the area where Dragon Lair currently is located would have been needed for construction purposes.
The relocated section of Dragon Lair will take drivers around the area instead of between the two tracts. The segment, which currently has a dirt surface, will be paved in its new locale.
Williams said “a little more than $2 million in funding” from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, South Carolina Power Team and Aiken Electric Cooperative would be paying for the move.
Reeves Construction Co. of Augusta is the contractor.
The relocation work started in mid-June and “should be completed by mid-November,” Williams said.
Two Bridgestone Americas tire plants, an MTU America plant and a SubAir Systems facility are in the Sage Mill Industrial Park.
Sage Mill is “a Class A industrial park,” Williams said. “About half of it is owned by Aiken County and about half of it is owned by the Wyatt Development Company. From the economic development standpoint, we (the Economic Development Partnership) market it. We work with prospects looking to locate there, and we work with the county to come up with the incentives to get a company to locate there.”
Sage Mill covers roughly 2,700 acres in total.
The tracts currently separated by Dragon Lair are the largest still available for purchase.
For more information about the Economic Development Partnership, visit edpsc.org.