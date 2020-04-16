At least 15 tornadoes slashed through South Carolina on Monday, including an EF3 twister in the Savannah River Site and Williston region, the National Weather Service and S.C. Emergency Management Division confirmed this week.

More than 900 homes statewide were damaged in the brutal storms, according to Wednesday data, including 111 that were destroyed. Kim Stenson, the director of the states's emergency management arm, included Aiken County in his list of hardest-hit areas.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to the devastation.

Satellite images shared by the National Weather Service's Columbia office on Wednesday showed scars left by the EF3 tornado that started at the Savannah River Site, a federal nuclear-waste-and-weapons complex. The U.S. Department of Energy, which oversees SRS, on Monday reported a "significant number" of downed trees on-site as well as power outages and minor damage to temporary buildings.

Operations at the site went largely undisturbed, however; facilities there are built with natural disasters in mind.

Homes, buildings and trees along Williston, Tinker Creek and Jaywood roads were shredded by the EF3 tornado, which the National Weather Service previously described as "large and extremely dangerous."

"The worst damage occurred between the Savannah River Site and Williston," the Columbia office wrote on Twitter.

The Aiken County tornado — which punched through Barnwell and Orangeburg counties, as well — was at one point about a half-mile wide. The tornado strengthened as it blitzed toward Williston, the National Weather Service reported, with wind speeds peaking at 140 mph.

One woman on Jaywood Road, a rural road west of Williston, described the tornado's din as the "loudest, scariest" thing she's ever heard. Elizabeth Jackson, who lives in the same area, said her family hid in the bathtub when the "house started shaking."

"I was very scared," Jackson said Monday. "I was scared for our lives."