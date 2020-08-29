Sandra Zeller, with the advent of the 2020-21 academic year, has won a thumbs-up review from the S.C. Dept. of Education, based on her work in virtual teaching – catering to students who are working remotely, largely by computer.
The North Augusta resident, who taught keyboarding, information technology fundamentals and computer applications at North Augusta Middle School, was honored at the Aiken County Board of Education's Aug. 25 meeting as the "VirtualSC Franchise Teacher of the Year." The honoree is now preparing to serve as one of Aiken High School's two media specialists, entering the new school year.
The award reportedly goes to an educator who has demonstrated excellence in teaching within his or her district’s online learning program. "This is someone who has shown a passion for education and for virtual education, as demonstrated through his or her work with students," according to the state agency.
That report also noted that the honoree is also someone who has demonstrated excellence in such areas as mentoring of new virtual teachers, professional interactions with colleagues, participation in and/or offering of professional development, and participation in the larger virtual or content community.
The state-bestowed award is in association with "a free state-sponsored online program serving students currently attending public, private and home schools in grades 7-12 and adult education programs."
Zeller, in a later interview, commented on her role as an educator. "What I love most is that I get to work with kids across the district," she said, noting that she lives in North Augusta but is now familiar with students who attend Ridge Spring-Monetta schools or are based in Aiken.
"I'm not just working with kids that are in my school, and I get to work with counselors and other folks as well, so I really feel like I've got a lot of people in a lot of schools that I know now," she added, acknowledging wider exposure around the district.
Zeller also addressed one of the challenging aspects of virtual education. "Kids are not used to having to work independently and having the right organization and time-management skills," she said.
Helping foster such skills among students, she said, is among her goals. "I've got to make sure they understand that."
A report from the state agency, regarding Zeller's statewide accolade, notes, "Each year, VirtualSC asks its Franchise districts to nominate a deserving online teacher from their district for the award. Nominees are then notified and asked to submit an application for the award. Once the applications are received, they are reviewed by all district franchise leaders in the state, in addition to VirtualSC’s Leadership Team. After this review, each franchise leader and VirtualSC Leadership Team member may submit a vote to decide the winner."
Zeller, a native of Lexington, came on board at North Augusta Middle in 2013, and her background includes plenty of travel, as she spent her high school years in Bahrain, an island nation in the Persian Gulf. She holds a degree in business management from the University of North Florida.