Residents of Carlyle Senior Care's Aiken facility may be sporting some fresh, colorful wardrobe items today, courtesy of inmates currently residing in Edgefield County.
Representatives of Trenton Correctional Institution met with employees of the nursing home Thursday afternoon to present face masks to be used to prevent spread of the coronavirus. The gifts were part of “Operation Spread the Joy,” a collaboration between the S.C. Department of Corrections and the S.C. Department on Aging, according to an announcement from the prison system.
It also noted, "About 2,000 items were delivered to residents across the state at a time when visitors aren’t allowed into nursing homes or prisons."
Evonne Willingham, warden of the Trenton prison, said the gifts came from the hands of "about four or five dedicated residents that wanted to give back to the … initiative."
Tim Armstrong, the nursing home's administrator, said the masks would be divided among the facility's 86 residents, with each person being allowed to pick his or her own variety.
The prison system's announcement noted that inmates around the state "drew cards by hand and made jewelry, knitted caps and footies, stuffed animals, bookmarks, blankets and other comfort items."