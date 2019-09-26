Edgefield County School District investigated a possible school threat at Merriwether Middle School on Thursday.

A parent contacted the principal of MMS and reported content on social media that involved a student making an alleged threat, according to an 11:30 a.m. news release from the Edgefield County School District.

The middle school's administration investigated the incident and discovered the content was not posted at MMS and was not directed toward the school's students or staff, according to the release.

"Students and staff were not endangered or threatened at any point," the release reads. "Administration followed ECSD policy in responding to the incident and the appropriate actions were taken to address the situation to ensure there was no potential danger."