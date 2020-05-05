A tractor incident in Edgefield County led to the death of a 92-year-old man Tuesday morning.
Charlie Derrick, 92, of Johnston died after being run over by his tractor, Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett said.
Derrick was standing beside his tractor while starting it when the tractor reportedly jumped into gear and ran over him, the coroner reported.
The incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on McCreight Street in Johnston, Burnett said.
Derrick died at the scene due to injuries sustained from the incident.