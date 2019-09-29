Ginger Salmon
Find it: An Shu Asian Cafe
This steamed salmon dish with fresh ginger, is topped with scallions and a drizzle of soy sauce, served over a bed of mixed vegetables and finished a splash of sizzling hot oil, to blend and seal the flavors into the salmon.
Fried Catfish
Find it: The Purple Hull Old Country Market
The Purple Hull operates as both a farmer's market and an eatery. On Fridays, customers can order fried catfish (or fried shrimp) from the hot bar, with a variety of classic Southern sides to choose from; grits, slaw, squash casserole, collard greens, french Fries, or cheesy potatoes.
Tandoori Chicken
Find it: Taj Aiken Indian Cuisine
Taj brings an authentic taste of India to downtown Aiken. Tucked away on Richland Avenue, one of this restaurant's most popular dishes is Tandoori Chicken. The chicken is marinated in a wide variety of herbs and spices imported from India, and then cooked in a Tandoori oven.
Snake River American Wagyu
Find it: The Red Pepper
The dish features cast iron-seared peppercorn encrusted steak served with sun dried tomato compound butter, balsamic reduction and pommes frites.
Shrimp and Grits
Find it: The Stables Restaurant
This menu item is a fine-dining take on classic shrimp and grits. It is cooked with pork belly, andouille sausage, corn, and a sherry cream sauce