Barb-B-Q Sandwich
Find it: Bobby's Bar-B-Q Buffet
Grab yourself a classic BBQ sandwich at this Graniteville restaurant. Bobby's is a local favorite that makes lots of classic Southern food and has plenty of room for big events like work lunches or birthdays.
Large Hash and Rice Dinner
Find it: Carolina Bar-B-Que
This family-owned barbecue joint is a local favorite. The hash is a signature speciality made with a family recipe, and served with rice, hush puppies, and a choice of traditional Southern sides like fried okra or yams.
Beefosaurus Rib Plate
Find it: Pot Smoker BBQ
The Pot Smoker has three locations in South Carolina; two are in Aiken County. This dish is only available in the North Augusta location on Saturdays. This rib rack weighs about 14 ounces and almost dwarfs the plate. This dish comes with two sides.
Ribs
Find it: Duke's Bar-B-Que
Duke's is a local barbecue chain with 14 locations across South Carolina. In Aiken, locals tend to be a big fan of the ribs, whether it's the take-out large plate or a large-party order sold by-the-pound.