Italian Margarita
Find it: DiVino Restorante Italiano
DiVino brings an authentic taste of Italy to North Augusta. Several Italian and Mediterranean dishes can be ordered at this restaurant, including this bubbly margarita, mixed with Amaretto, agave nectar, lime juice, and Cointreau.
Pink Lemon Drop Martini
Find it: The Whitney Restaurant and Bar
This pretty-in-pink cocktail contains Kettle One Vodka shaken with raspberry lemonade and strained into a chilled martini glass with a fresh raspberry garnish. It costs only $5 on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Bouvet Rose Excellence
Find it: Linda's Bistro
This wine has a dry, crisp palate with red fruit flavors and subtle earthy notes. It has a light raspberry and cassis fragrance.
Aiken's Natural Blonde
Find it: Aiken Brewing Co.
Brewed right in the heart of downtown Aiken, this beer is has a light golden color with a dense white head. It has a crisp and clean pale malt flavor with just a hint of hop flavor and aroma. Aiken Brewing Co. changes their beer on top frequently — this is one of many flavors available.
Larder Island Iced Tea
Find it: The Hammond's Ferry Larder
This North Augusta restaurant serves a large amount of specialty drinks, such as the Larder Island Iced Tea. It is a staggering mix of Plymouth Gin, Copper Horse Bold Rum, Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila, Hangar 1 Mandarin Vodka, Cointreau, Stirrings Natural Triple Sec, lemon, lime, simple syrup, and Mexican Coca-Cola.