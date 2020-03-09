Residents within the East Richland Avenue and Park Avenue area explored areas within a small section of Aiken's 'Opportunity Zone' that could harbor potential future businesses.
On Sunday, nearly a dozen residents, including District 1 City Council member Gail Diggs, walked around the areas neighboring the Farmers Market to locate open lots and abandoned buildings that could one day host shops or even homes in their place.
Opportunity zones are designated tracts of land meant to draw dollars and development by way of tax incentives – an Aiken official has previously described it as a thumb on the scale. The opportunity zone program went into effect with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act near the end of 2017.
Aiken is home to one opportunity zone; it's located near the Northside. The median household income there is shy of $26,000, according to an opportunity zone website set up by the state.
Aiken's Opportunity Zone stretches north of Vaucluse Road, south of Rutland Drive NW, down to Beaufort Street NW, and within a portion of Richland Avenue SW.
The area residents viewed Sunday is located from the Williamsburg Street SE to Horry Street SE where businesses and homes are mixed in with several abandoned structures.
One building located directly across from the Farmers Market once housed the Department of Social Services, where Diggs worked before the building was vacated.
The building, though still standing, has a caved-in roof and is subject to squatters, like several of the other buildings in the area, Diggs said.
There are at least 20 abandoned structures within the Opportunity Zone, and three to five immediately within the Farmers Market area, said Sabina Craig with the City of Aiken Community Development Committee. The majority of the properties are privately owned.
Craig said city building code officials have been in touch with the properties' owners, which has led to a lot of the buildings being put up for sale.
"We're hoping to get someone, or maybe the city, to purchase the properties for the right price, and getting an investor to take on a project in this area," Craig said.
Diggs described the Opportunity Zone in Aiken as a "grocery store desert" and hoped that a possible chain, such as an Aldi, could be brought into the area.
"A lot of people can't walk to the stores up on York," Diggs said.
Bill McGhee, owner McGhee and McGhee LLC in Aiken, attended the walk to "see what was going to happen in the neighborhood."
"I have property in the area, and I'd like to see what happens from Union Street on down," McGhee said.
McGhee is currently renovating a home around the corner from the Farmers Market, and looked at some of the boarded up homes within feet of the market.
Other residents voiced the idea of restaurants coming into the area, especially one that could benefit from using product from the Farmers Market.