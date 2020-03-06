Residents within the East Richland Avenue area will work with Aiken City Council District 1 representative Gail Diggs in a series of sessions to discuss potential growth opportunities for the mixed-use district.
The "Blending Visions" sessions are meant to draw both residents and potential investors to the district and give residents a chance to voice what they would like to see in the area.
The 'opportunity zone'
The area, coined as part of the "opportunity zone," is part of the new community development program established by Congress as a part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and is designed to encourage long-term private investments in low-income communities.
The program provides a federal tax incentive for taxpayers to reinvest unrealized capital gains into “opportunity funds,” which are specialized to invest in the aforementioned opportunity zones.
The zones themselves are to be comprised of low-income community census tracts and designated by governors in every state.
South Carolina designated 25% of qualifying census tracts as an Opportunity Zone. Qualifying zones are based on the 2011-2015 American Community Survey.
According to the most recent 2016 American Community Survey Five-Year Survey, Aiken's Opportunity Zone has a population of 6,044 people.
A demographic breakdown shows 1,408, or 23.3% of the population are white, 4,471, or 74% of the population, are black and 165 or 2.7% of the population classifies as other.
The Zone has a poverty rate of 41%, a labor force participation rate of 53.2%, an unemployment rate of 10.2% and a median household income of $25,694.
The Opportunity Zone is located within Vaucluse Rd, Rutland Dr. NW down to Beauford St. NW, and within a portion of Richland Ave. SW.
The East Richland Avenue was recently rezoned to be half downtown business and half light industrial zone in a late January City Council meeting.
The rezoning now allows for more flexibility of use and design requirements in Aiken's Light Industrial Zone District.
Conditions with rezoning allow for convenience stores, department stores, retail stores, superstores or discount stores to be permitted under "special exception."
Richland and Park avenues and the York Street/Railroad corridor currently make up the two locations of the Light Industrial Zone District.
"There's a lot of ideas for this area," Katy Lipscomb, business owner of Material Things on 616 Park Ave. S.E., said. "There's a lot of stakeholders in this area who may have different visions for how they see things."
Sessions schedule
The first session on Sunday is meant as an informal introduction to the area and will include maps and information of the area.
Attendees will walk through the Farmers Market area on both sides of Richland Avenue to look at potential parking, lighting, business and residential opportunities.
This session will be held at Farmers Market on Williamsburg Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The second session on March 15 will be an "family-fun festival day with an emphasis on entrepreneurship," Lipscomb said, and is meant as an opportunity for future investors to network with residents in the area.
This session will be held at the Indie Arts Market at 616 Park Ave. S.E. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The third and final session on March 19 will be a more business-focused event and will bring in potential investors to learn more about the area and where they can set up future businesses.
This session will be held at Farmers Market on Williamsburg Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Lipscomb said these sessions are an "experiment" to get residents "on the same page" about the area's current and future potential.
"People want to be 'for' something," Lipscomb said. "Government can be really slow, so this is an attempt to get talking about it so in five years' time we've gotten somewhere."
All sessions are free and open to the public.