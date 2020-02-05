Fire crews temporarily closed down Aiken Road on Tuesday morning in response to a structure fire in Graniteville.
The GVW Fire Department received the call for the fire at 8:29 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Kneece said.
Responders located the fire in a back room of the home. The fire then spread into the home's attic.
No injuries were reported from the fire, Kneece said.
A female occupant was inside the home when the fire began but was able to escape unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under further investigation, Kneece said.