Fire crews temporarily closed down Aiken Road on Tuesday morning in response to a structure fire in Graniteville. 

The GVW Fire Department received the call for the fire at 8:29 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Kneece said. 

Responders located the fire in a back room of the home. The fire then spread into the home's attic. 

No injuries were reported from the fire, Kneece said. 

A female occupant was inside the home when the fire began but was able to escape unharmed. 

The cause of the fire is under further investigation, Kneece said. 

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

