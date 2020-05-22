A vacant building, just east of downtown Aiken, was reduced to ash and rubble after a fully involved structure fire early Friday morning.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety received the call for the fire on 111 Marlboro St. at 4:54 a.m., Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
First responders on scene said the building was filled with paper and other materials.
The fire consumed the building, causing it to collapse.
Approximately 25 firefighters were on scene dousing the flames for over four hours, Mahoney said.
The cause of the fire isn't clear.
"Unless officers receive additional information, the cause will remain undetermined," Mahoney said.