An early morning structure fire left the interior of an Aiken home scorched Thursday.
Police received a call around 1 a.m. for a structure fire off East Pine Log Road, David Turno with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
When responders arrived, fire was coming from the front of the house which is located next to Millbrook Elementary School, Turno said.
Residents of the home, which also served as a beauty shop, were not present during the time of the fire and no one was harmed.
Public Safety is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.