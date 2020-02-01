Editor’s note: This article is the first in a four-part series on heart health during American Heart Month.
Medical studies discovered years ago that long-term heavy alcohol use is associated with a number of cardiac health issues ranging from alcohol-induced heart failure to high blood pressure. Now, doctors are trying to determine when alcohol will cause heart health decline – before symptoms can occur.
"We've always known that alcohol is related to multiple cardiovascular conditions, especially what people deem heavy or binge drinking alcohol use," said Ashley Blalock, a heart failure nurse practitioner at the Carolina Heart and Cardiovascular Center.
Blalock, who joined the center in November 2019, specializes in treating alcohol-induced heart failure.
A recent study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in December 2019 examined the relationship between heavy drinking and heart health, particularly the effects that heavy drinking had on certain molecules in the blood (referred to as blood biomarkers) that could be indicative of subclinical heart disease – heart damage that occurs before heart disease symptoms, such as shortness of breath or chest pain, can be felt by the patient.
The study found that patients who self-reported heavy or binge drinking on a regular basis had elevated levels of blood biomarkers that indicated subclinical heart damage was being done.
The study found that, in heavy drinkers, blood biomarkers were 10.3% higher for heart injury, 46.7% higher for cardiac wall stretch and 69.2% higher for inflammation compared to biomarkers in non-heavy drinkers.
Blalock said there is no doubt of the correlation between heavy alcohol use and heart disease, but it is difficult to isolate a single biomarker that is affected only by alcohol and no other factors. Obesity, smoking and other issues that can cause heart disease can also affect biomarkers indicative of subclinical heart disease.
"It's something we know can occur, but we haven't yet been able to pinpoint one biomarker that can be indicative of, okay, this guy must be a heavy drinker," Blalock said.
The reason why detecting subclinical heart disease caused by heavy alcohol use is important is because alcoholic cardiomyopathy (alcohol-induced heart failure) is different from every other kind of heart failure.
"Where I specifically deal (in) alcoholic cardiomyopathy ... it is the second-most common cause of heart failure in the United States," Blalock said. "However, it is the only reversible cause of heart failure. If a patient comes in with heart failure that's caused by their alcohol use and they stop their drinking, we can sometimes see a complete reverse in their heart function.
"With all other forms of heart failure, it's not reversible, and that is a difficult chronic condition to live with," she continued. "Fifty percent of those patients will be dead in five years after the time they're diagnosed ... so there's some hope in all of this."
According to Blalock, alcohol isn't all bad for the heart – some studies have even indicated that light alcohol use can actually be cardio-protective, though the causation behind the correlation is not explicitly clear.
"But when you cross the zone, and this may be something that's really missing in the literature – when you cross the zone into this heavy or binge drinking levels of alcohol use, it can really have the opposite effect and really be detrimental to the heart, even in patients that don't have known heart disease prior," Blalock said. "It increases the risk significantly for all cause mortality in the cardiac realm, even sudden cardiac death – those people who just drop dead sometimes of a cardiac event."
Alcohol use also affects men and women differently. According to Blalock, binge drinking for women involves consuming four or more drinks in close succession, while men must consume at least five. Moderate drinking for women totals to about seven drinks over the course of one week, while men can consume 14 drinks over the course of a week.